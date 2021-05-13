Police: Argument leads to double shooting in Dolton

CHICAGO – Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Dolton.

Officers were called to the area of E. 142nd St. and Indiana Avenue following reports of two people shot.

Police told WGN that the shooting incident began in Burnham and ended with two people shot in a car in Dolton.

Authorities said around 3:30 pm, one vehicle drove up to another, and an argument ensued. At some point, gunfire was exchanged. Paramedics transported both shooting victims by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the shooting victims are unknown at this time.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene and captured one person being stretchered out of a nail salon on 79th Street.

Dolton Police Department are canvassing the area for other vehicle involved.

Police clarified that the shooting was not officer-involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.