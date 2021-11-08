Police: Antioch man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 43-year-old Antioch man was arrested last week amid an undercover child predator sting operation.

Douglas Bedini was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly arrived at a location where he believed he would be meeting a 14-year-old boy for sex.

Police said he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with who he thought was the boy, but was actually a detective with Antioch police.

Bedini was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.