Police: Algonquin man arrested after attempting to meet 15-year-old boy for sex

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – An Algonquin man was arrested Friday in Carol Stream for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

On Friday, officers with the Carol Stream Police Department were flagged down by two men in a Starbucks parking lot, located at the intersection of North Avenue and Schmale Road.

After an investigation, police determined Roger Rice, 63, of Algonquin, traveled to the Starbucks to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity.

Rice was arrested and charged with one count of traveling to meet a child and one count of grooming.

He appeared in bond court Saturday where his bail was set at $25,000.