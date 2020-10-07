Man killed after struggle over gun during traffic stop in Harvey, ISP say

HARVEY, Ill. — A man was killed in a confrontation with state troopers after a traffic stop in Harvey.

Illinois State Police say a trooper conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 147th Street and Halsted.

During the traffic stop, the male passenger attempted to jump into the driver side of the vehicle, and the trooper observed a gun emerge from the man’s waistband.

A struggle ensued to gain control over the gun, when the weapon discharged and the man was struck. The trooper was not shot.

After the shooting, the vehicle rolled forward and struck an assisting trooper, who sustained minor injuries.

Both troopers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The man was transported to another hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

