Police: 79-year-old man shot in West Side alley

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 79-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in an Austin alley.
Just after 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Division Street on the report of shots fired.
Police said a 79-year-old man was in an alley when an unknown suspect fired shots across a street into a lot.
The 79-year-old man was struck in the arm and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Police do not believe the 79-year-old man was the attended target.
No suspects are in custody. Area North detectives continue to investigate.