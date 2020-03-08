Police: 79-year-old man shot in West Side alley

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 79-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in an Austin alley.

Just after 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Division Street on the report of shots fired.

Police said a 79-year-old man was in an alley when an unknown suspect fired shots across a street into a lot.

The 79-year-old man was struck in the arm and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police do not believe the 79-year-old man was the attended target.

No suspects are in custody. Area North detectives continue to investigate.