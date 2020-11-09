Police: 7-year-old boy struck, killed in Oak Lawn Monday

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police in Oak Lawn are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed Monday.

At around noon, police were dispatched to the 9300 block of South Kolmar Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a 7-year-old boy critically injured and he was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital where he died.

Oak Lawn police along with Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation. Police said the driver stayed at the scene, but it’s unknown at this time if any charges will be fired.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Oak Lawn police at 708-422-8292.