CHICAGO – Police are investigating after five people were shot Monday evening in Chatham.

At around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of 92nd Place on the report of a shooting.

Three males and two females were shot at the location. Police have not given their ages or conditions at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.