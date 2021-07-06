Police: 3-year-old girl struck, killed by father backing into Oak Lawn garage

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A 3-year-old girl on the Fourth of July died after her father accidently backed into her while pulling into an Oak Lawn garage, police said.

On Sunday just before 3:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a child struck in the 9500 block of Meade Avenue.

Police said the girl’s father struck her while he was backing into their garage. The 3-year-old was rushed to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital and then was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she passed away.

The incident is being investigated as an accident at this time by Oak Lawn police. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-422-8292.