Police: 3 teens killed after fleeing traffic stop in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Ill. — Three teens were killed Monday night after police said they fled a traffic stop and then crashed into a semi in Berkeley.

Police said at around 11 p.m. Monday night, a Berkeley police officer observed a vehicle parked in the rear alley-way of 5500 block of St. Charles Road with its lights off and no visible plates.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

While fleeing, police said the driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with a passing semi-truck at the intersection of Bohlander Avenue and Taft Avenue.

Three teens were killed, including Tamiyah Marshall, 18, Orkitt Gresham, 18, and Jacquez Barber, all of Chicago. Another female remains in critical condition at Loyola. Her age or name is not available at this time.

Family is upset at the way they found out and just want answers.

“I’m sorry for the loss of the other lives of those in that vehicle,” said Barber’s uncle Eric Greenwood. “And I think that this should’ve been handled a whole better way than a mother having a find out from the streets what happened to your son when you all have the information that he was dead at the county. I mean come on.”

Police said the death investigation has taken some time and said they understand the stress of a traffic stop.

“There is a lot of stress in regard to law enforcement interaction, who maybe afraid or concerned, but driving away in a reckless manner or speeding or trying to run from police or driving that way is just a dangerous situation,” said police chief Timothy Larem. “We can’t have that for the sake of everyone involved.”

The crash remains under investigation.