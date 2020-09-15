Police: 3 shot in West Roseland; 61-year-old woman critical

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two women and a man were shot Monday evening in West Roseland.

Just before 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of West 111th Street on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a 61-year-old woman shot in the back, a 41-year-old woman shot in the foot and a 46-year-old man shot in the leg.

The 61-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, the other woman was transported to Roseland Hospital in stable condition and the condition for the man was not given.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.