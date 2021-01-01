Police: 3 injured in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO – Three people were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday night on the West Side.

Just after 5:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of West Fulton on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 28-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were on the street when an unknown vehicle approached and an occupant fired shots.

The 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the 29-year-old was transported in serious condition. The woman was transported in good condition.

No suspected are in custody as police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.