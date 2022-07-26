BEACH PARK, Ill. — Three people were shot Tuesday in a suburban business parking lot.

At around 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police did not find any victims at the location, however a responding officer located a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road near Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue. The officer found three gunshot victims inside the vehicle, police said.

One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A woman and another man were transported in stable condition.

Police believe the victims met a shooting suspect in the aforementioned business parking lot, where an argument took place.

A male suspect fled the scene in a separate vehicle, police said. He is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4250.