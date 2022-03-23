(NEXSTAR) – Police say three people, including at least one child, were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was “an altercation between two groups of people” and not an active shooter.

Helicopter footage of the scene showed numerous emergency responders outside the Tanger Outlets complex Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that he was monitoring the situation as police searched for suspects, adding, “our prayers are with those impacted and the brave law enforcement professionals responding to this emergency.”

The Tanger Outlets mall is located west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium and Arizona Coyotes’ hockey arena.

Police did not identify the shooter or shooters during a press conference after the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.