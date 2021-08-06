Police: 21-year-old East Chicago woman killed in living room after shots spray through duplex

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Authorities in Northwest Indiana are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed while in the living room of her East Chicago duplex.

At around 5:45 a.m. Friday, authorities were dispatched to the 4000 block of Fern Street in East Chicago on a Shotspotter alert.

Inside they found 21-year-old Angelica Casares shot to death on her living room floor. Officers found shell casing in both inside and outside of the home and an AK-47-styled rifle near her body.

Neighbors said two men moved into the duplex a few months ago and belive she was one of their girlfriends. They said it usually quiet in the neighborhood, but one said two years ago — someone fires shots near his home.

“I know police were out here all day working hard and hopefully they can catch whoever done this,” Ortiz said.

East Chicago police and Lake County’s CSI division are investigating Casares’ killing. Anyone with information can call police at 219-391-8400.