Police: $200k taken after office building ransacked in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Over $200,000 was taken during a burglary Friday morning at a Northbrook office building.

At around 6:15 a.m., Northbrook police responded to a reported burglary in the 1800 block of Holste Road. A caller reported that his office building was ransacked and police believe the suspects entered the building through a broken window.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles enter the parking lot around 3:15 a.m. and three suspects exit. Police believe two suspects entered the building and left around 4 a.m.

In addition to various tools and vehicle titles, over $200,000 was taken.

Northbrook police continue to investigate.

