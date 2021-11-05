Police: 20-year-old Streamwood man dies in crash after SUV turns in front of him

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. – A 20-year-old man died Thursday evening in a suburban crash.

Just after 8:50 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Sutton Road and Irving Park Road on the report of a traffic crash involving three vehicles.

Police believe an unknown black SUV attempted to turn eastbound in front of a Honda S2000 that was traveling northbound on Sutton.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Giuseppe Calo, 20, of Streamwood, swerved to avoid a collision – which caused him to enter the southbound lanes and crash into a Kia Optima and Jeep Wrangler.

Calo died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Police are attempting to identify and speak with the driver of the black SUV. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 630-736-3719.