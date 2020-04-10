Police: 20-year-old shot, killed inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside a South Loop residence.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man laying unresponsive inside the hallway of a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

It is not known at this time if any suspects were taken into custody. Area Central detectives continue to investigate.

