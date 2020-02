The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Authorities are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead early Saturday in unincorporated Maine Township.

Just after 3:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the report of a man down in the 9500 block of Greenwood Drive.

Authorities found a 20-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you known anything about this incident, you can leave police a tip at 312-603-6444.