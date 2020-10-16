Police: 2 teen boys found dead in Calumet Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Northwest Indiana are investigating after two teen boys were found dead Friday in unincorporated Calumet Township.

Police said the girlfriend of one of the victims called 911 just before noon after visiting his home in the 3900 block of West 51st Street. The girlfriend stated she had been trying to contact her boyfriend by phone and then discovered two teens, approximately 17, unresponsive.

Upon arrival, Lake County Sheriff’s officers discovered the boys, who were reportedly friends, and pronounced them dead.

Police are currently conducting a double homicide investigation.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.