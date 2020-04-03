1  of  2
Watch Live
Trump, COVID-19 task force hold daily briefing Trump, Coronavirus Task Force gives update on spread of COVID-19
WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Police: 2 teen boys critical following Englewood shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in an Englewood alley, Chicago police said.

Just after 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said an unknown suspect exited a vehicle and fired upon two 16-year-old boys who were in an alley. Both were transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News