Police: 2 teen boys critical following Englewood shooting

CHICAGO – Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in an Englewood alley, Chicago police said.

Just after 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said an unknown suspect exited a vehicle and fired upon two 16-year-old boys who were in an alley. Both were transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.