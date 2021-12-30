Police: 2 shot while driving in Oak Forest Wednesday night

OAK FOREST, Ill. – Two people were shot while driving Wednesday night in Oak Forest.

At around 7 p.m., officers were notified by an area hospital regarding two recent gunshot victims.

Police learned that the victims were southbound in the 16800 block Cicero Avenue when a dark-colored SUV fired multiple rounds at their vehicle.

Several rounds struck the victims’ vehicle and two occupants within.

Police did not give the genders, ages or their conditions at this time. Anyone with information can contact police at 708‐687‐1376.