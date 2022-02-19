Police: 2 shot in Waukegan Walmart parking lot

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two people were shot Saturday afternoon in a suburban Walmart parking lot.

At around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police were dispatched to the Walmart, located in the 3900 block of Fountain Square, on the report of a shooting in the parking lot. Initially, police did not find any gunshot victims.

Moments later, a multiple vehicle crash was reported a short distance away. A passenger of an SUV, a man in his 20s, was shot and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody. A short time later, a sedan dropped off a second gunshot victim from the parking lot shooting. The man, in his 20s, was last listed in stable condition.

Police said the sedan and SUV had an altercation in the parking lot and shots were fired.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.