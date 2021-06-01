Police: 2 men shot in North Aurora grocery store parking lot; suspect at-large

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Authorities in North Aurora are actively searching for a suspect after two men were shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Authorities responded to Woodman’s, located in the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard, on the report of a shooting in the parking lot.

Police found two men shot. One was transported in critical condition and the other was transported in fair condition.

Authorities are currently looking for the shooting suspect nearby and believe the incident was targeted. No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, you can call police at 630-897-8705.