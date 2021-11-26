Police: 2 killed on Black Friday in busy downtown East Chicago

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were shot to death in downtown East Chicago late Friday afternoon.

According to police, the double homicide occurred around 4 p.m. near the corner of 139th & Main Street as Black Friday shoppers browsed and businesses and restaurants welcomed locals.

Initial information indicates that several men ambushed the two people killed.

Officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The second victim was later declared dead at the hospital. Their names are pending identification from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Dozens of evidence markers were visible at the scene. One witness described hearing nearly two dozen shots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at (219) 391-8318 or the East Chicago Police tipline at (219) 391-8500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News