Police: 2 killed on Black Friday in busy downtown East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were shot to death in downtown East Chicago late Friday afternoon.

According to police, the double homicide occurred around 4 p.m. near the corner of 139th & Main Street as Black Friday shoppers browsed and businesses and restaurants welcomed locals.

Initial information indicates that several men ambushed the two people killed.

Officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The second victim was later declared dead at the hospital. Their names are pending identification from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Dozens of evidence markers were visible at the scene. One witness described hearing nearly two dozen shots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at (219) 391-8318 or the East Chicago Police tipline at (219) 391-8500.