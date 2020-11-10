Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two people killed and another was injured in a Humboldt Park shooting Monday night.

Just after 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of West Division Street on the report of multiple persons shot.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said another person was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head as well. Police did not give that victim’s age or gender.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

Police said the victims were on the corner when an unknown suspect in a black Chevy Equinox approached and fired shots.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.