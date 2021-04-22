Police: 18-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured in Maine Township shooting

MAINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Maine Township.

Just after 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot, which is located in the 9600 block of Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Maine Township.

Upon arrival, officer discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her arm. Both victims were transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman is in serious condition, police said.

The gunman was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with orange script on the chest, black pants, black knit cap, and black gator covering his face.

Polcie said the suspect then fled in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 708-865-4896.