Police: 17-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident near O’Hare

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot Wednesday evening in a possible road rage incident near O’Hare.

Just after 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of North Mannheim Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was traveling northbound in her vehicle when an unknown suspect fired shots, striking her. She was transported to Lutheran Hospital in good condition.

Police have reported the shooting as a possible road rage incident.

No suspects are in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.