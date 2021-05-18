Police: 16-year-old, man arrested after attempted auto theft of Ferrari in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, Ill. – A man and a 16-year-old teen were arrested following two recent break-ins at high-end auto dealerships in Hinsdale.

Hinsdale police officers responded to break-ins at a Land Rover dealership and Continental Motors, located on Ogden Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a $250,000 Ferrari idling and then an officer used his vehicle to pin-in a getaway car. That’s when police say the suspect bailed.

Police said a 16-year-old was armed with a handgun that had an extended ammunition clip as he ran. An officer tazed the teen and took him into custody along with Rajohn Stewart, 24.

Both are now charged with felony burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other crimes. The car they were riding in had bullet holes from a previous shooting.

The teen has several prior felony cases pending against him in Cook County, according to court records.