Police: 15-year-old Waukegan boy shot Wednesday, serious condition

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police in Waukegan are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Wednesday morning.

At 11:45 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Clarke Avenue and Beasley Place on the report of shooting.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy from Waukegan laying in in the street suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He wa transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene and believe the shooting was targeting.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave a tip to Waukegan police at 847-856-6444.