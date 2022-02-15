Police: 15-year-old Gary boy steals mother’s SUV, causes deadly crash

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy allegedly stole his mother’s SUV after assaulting her with a brick then caused a deadly crash on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m., Gary police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevy SUV and a Hyundai Elantra.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the boy stole his mother’s SUV after striking her in the head with a brick during a domestic incident.

The boy was traveling northbound on Georgia Street at a high-rate of speed when the SUV struck the Elantra, which was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV left the roadway and rolled over. The boy was transported to a Chicago hospital in serious condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. The Gary Police Department is investigating the other circumstances of the case.