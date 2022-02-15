Police: 15-year-old Gary boy steals mother’s SUV, causes deadly crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy allegedly stole his mother’s SUV after assaulting her with a brick then caused a deadly crash on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m., Gary police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevy SUV and a Hyundai Elantra.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the boy stole his mother’s SUV after striking her in the head with a brick during a domestic incident.

The boy was traveling northbound on Georgia Street at a high-rate of speed when the SUV struck the Elantra, which was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV left the roadway and rolled over. The boy was transported to a Chicago hospital in serious condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. The Gary Police Department is investigating the other circumstances of the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News