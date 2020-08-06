Police: 15-year-old boy shot during altercation in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. – A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night during an altercation with other teens, police said.

At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to the area of 30th Street and 50th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said an altercation took place between four teens. One of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking a 15-year-old boy once in the leg.

The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have leads on suspects and hope to have an arrest soon.