Police: 14-year-old twins on skateboards struck by vehicle in Kane County; serious condition

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Two twin brothers are in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle Monday night while skateboarding, police said.

At around 5:30 p.m., Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue in Plato Township on the report of two juveniles struck by a vehicle.

Deputies learned that two twin brothers, 14, of Pingree Grove, were skateboarding when they were struck. The boys were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was transported in an unknown condition to another area hospital.

