Police: 14 suspects conduct ‘grab and run’ at Louis Vuitton at Oak Brook Center Mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Fourteen suspects stole from a suburban Louis Vuitton store Wednesday afternoon in a “grab and run.”

Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the Louis Vuitton store at the Oakbrook Center Mall on the report of a theft.

Police believe 14 suspects ran into the store, grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise, and then ran out. They drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

The dollar amount of merchandise stolen is not known at this time. Anyone with information can call police at 630-368-8700.