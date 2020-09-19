Police: 13-year-old boy arrested for cyber attacks on Valpo schools

VALPARAISO, Ind. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested and accused of hacking into Valparaiso Community Schools’ computer system.

The boy, who isn’t being identified because he’s a juvenile, has been charged with a felony of offense against a computer user, police said.

He was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into the district’s entire computer system.

The boy is a student at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, police said.

Officials at Valparaiso Community School have been seeing repeated cyber attacks on the district’s remote learning systems. They have been regularly disrupting students from their work, the NWI Times reports.