Police: 1-year-old boy, 19-year-old in serious condition following Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. — A 1-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are in serious condition following a double shooting Monday afternoon in Gary.

Just after around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of West 25th Avenue. When they arrived, they were met by a female holding a 1-year-old boy who had been shot.

A 19-year-old man was also shot. Both the boy and the man were transported in serious condition.

Witnesses told police the 19-year-old was supervising three children who were playing in the yard of a residence when shots were fired.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave a tip at 219-881-1210.

