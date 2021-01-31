Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) – Police say one person has died and another person has suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a northern Wisconsin mall Sunday afternoon.

Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas didn’t immediately identify either victim. He said the shooter left the mall before officers arrived and remained on the loose. Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Police say one person has died and another person has suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a northern Wisconsin mall Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of WFRV)

Grand Chute is about 100 miles north of Milwaukee.

Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn’t know anything about the shooting but said: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”

They were still waiting for the all-clear nearly three hours later.

It was the second recent mall shooting in Wisconsin. In November, eight people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a mall in Wauwatosa, in suburban Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.