Planned Parenthood is joining forces in Illinois and Wisconsin to increase abortion access in the wake of the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Abortions are legal in Illinois, while a ban on most abortions in Wisconsin is the subject of a legal battle.

The Planned Parenthood affiliates of both states say they’ve been collaborating for years, and the plan was put into motion a few months ago during the leaked draft opinion.

The partnership allows Planned Parenthood Wisconsin clinicians, midwives, and their support staff to work in Illinois. Of course that means they must be licensed in the state of Illinois as well.

With this program, Wisconsin patients can now meet with Planned Parenthood staff in Illinois for their abortion procedures and follow-up appointments.

The organization says this also clears their staff and patients of any legal trouble, since all matter pertaining to the abortion are done in Illinois.

Planned Parenthood says they continue to work with patient hurdles like travel by offering rides, bus tickets or train tickets as needed.

Currently, all 22 Planned Parenthood clinics remain open in Wisconsin — just not providing abortion services.

The closest Illinois clinic to the border is Waukegan, where officials say they’ve seen a 10-fold increase in patients seeking abortion services.

Also happening Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on individual freedoms in the United States following the overturn of Roe v Wade.