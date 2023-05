CHICAGO — Planet Fitness is now offering a free summer gym pass to teenagers across the country.

In the next week, teenagers between the ages of 14 to 19 can sign up for a free gym pass that runs from May 15 to August 31.

Planet Fitness is also giving away $200,000 to high schools and students for teens who chose to participate in a video contest.

Teens interested can sign up in person or online at Free Summer Gym Membership for Teens | Planet Fitness