WAUKESHA, Wisc. — An aircraft crashed onto a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday morning.

According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 56 rescue dogs onboard — crashed into the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee Lake off I-94 around 9:04 a.m.

According to police, the plane suffered significant damage, but the three passengers and some of the dogs onboard only received minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash, as the incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.