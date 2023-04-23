COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane departing John Glenn International Airport had to return to the Columbus, Ohio, airport Sunday morning for an emergency landing.

According to a release from the airport, the plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. The plane landed back at John Glenn safely.

A passenger on the plane told Nexstar’s WCMH it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger said the pilot reported a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the fire.

The passenger also said he and other people on the plane heard a loud clanking noise.

(Video courtesy of Teddy Nemunaitis)

An airport spokesperson confirmed federal officials will be investigating this incident further.

Airport officials said the emergency landing caused only minor flight delays and that the airport remained open and operational during the incident.