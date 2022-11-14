CHICAGO – There is another concert coming to Wrigley Field in 2023, and it will feature an artist who will headline an event at the Friendly Confines for the first time.
Pink will hold a concert at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 12th as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. The Cubs had hinted at this event happening when they put Pink’s name on the marquee at the ballpark on November 4th but didn’t confirm the news until Monday morning.
She will be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE along with KidCutUp. This will be Pink’s first concert at Wrigley Field.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. central time.
This is one of three concerts for 2023 at Wrigley Field as of November 14th, with Dead & Company scheduled to play at the venue on July 9 and 10.
Here are the other dates and venues for Pink’s 2023 Summer Carnival tour:
Mon, July 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed, July 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
Mon, July 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu, Aug. 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Sat, Aug. 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Mon, Aug. 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park
Thu, Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Sat, Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Monday, Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
Monday, Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field
Monday, Sep. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Friday Sep. 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Monday, Sep. 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Friday, Sep. 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Tuesday, Oct. 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Thursday, Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Monday, Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field