ROCKFORD, Ill. — One person was killed in a plane crash in Rockford Thursday, according to officials.

Authorities at Chicago-Rockford International Airport say a King Air twin-prop, two engine craft went off the runway just before 4 p.m. and caught fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Early reports indicate the pilot was killed, and was the only person on board.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.