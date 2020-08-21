Pier 1 Imports recalls two Halloween candles due to fire hazards

CHICAGO — Pier 1 Imports has recalled two Halloween-themed candles that were sold last year.

The recalled candles are the “Scary Black Cherry” and “Death By Chocolate” scented candles.

There have been seven reports of high flames with the three-wick candles, which can ignite the surface of the wax.

One person suffered a minor burn injury, and there was another report of minor property damage.

Anyone with these candles should cut the wicks as short as possible, then throw them out.

For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission.