CHICAGO — From timeless sneakers to iconic jerseys, the Michael Jordan memorabilia remains as some of Chicago’s most cherished collections — with a new addition, a piece of the court he played his final Bulls game on.

Michael’s Jordan’s 1998 NBA Final championship ranks as the most watched finals series in history and you too, can own apart of it.

Piece of court floor of Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Final championship

The chunk of wood is stripped from the court floor of the Delta Center in Salt Lake City and is autographed by the Six-time NBA Champion.

The piece has been authenticated by an Upper Deck Authenticated representative producing only 223 of the framed pieces.

The 8×10 piece of the court from is up for auction by PWCC and showcases a tri-color section of the championship game floor along with a photo of Jordan taking ‘The Last Shot.’

The signed piece of wood is running at a bid of $3,500.

The bid is running until June 22.

For more information on the auction sale, visit: Michael Jordan Signed 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 Game-Used Floor – UDA – June Premier Auction – Closing June 22, 2023 | PWCC Marketplace