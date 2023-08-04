CHICAGO — A physician assistant has been charged for allegedly using a deceased doctor’s name to prescribe opioids for him and his family.

Harry Przekop, 69, from Batavia, who formerly worked at a Chicago medical practice is charged with five counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.

According to a release, Przekop was not a licensed physician and could not lawfully prescribe medications without direction or approval of licensed doctors.

He pleaded not guilty in court and is scheduled for a status hearing on September 22.