Photos: WGN, NewsNation join together for Nexstar Founder’s Day at Greater Chicago Food Depository, Vitalant Blood Drive

WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and NewsNation joined together for Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. On this day, established by Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook in 2016, all 199 Nexstar TV stations – and one radio station – give back to their communities by supporting organizations in their communities.

Here in Chicago, WGN-TV, WGN Radio, and NewsNation partnered with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Vitalant for Nexstar Founder’s Day.

By the numbers, here’s how we helped:

Morning shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository packed 957 boxes which equals 15,312 pounds of food and 12,760 meals.

Afternoon shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository packed 1,250 boxes which equals 20,000 pounds of food and 16,667 meals.

Staff also raised nearly $2,500 through a donation drive for Greater Chicago food Depository. That money provides over 7,000 meals to feed Chicagoland’s hungry. Every $1 donated can help provide three meals.

At the Vitalant Blood Drive held at WGN-TV, 43 units of blood were collected and 129 lives saved.

You can learn more and help these organizations on their websites:

https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org

htttps://www.vitalant.org