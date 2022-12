HAMMOND, Ind. — A semi-truck crashed off of a bridge and hung into the roadway below in Hammond, Indiana early Friday morning.

SKYCAM 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the east bound and west bound lanes after it drove off the road in Hammond, just west of Indianapolis Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

According to the fire department, the truck hung off of the side of the bridge and caught fire as well.

All lanes of Indiana toll roads are closed due to the incident.