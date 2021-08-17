Photos released of suspects in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — Police released photos of two suspects involved in a fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman in Hegewisch.

Police said Yvonne Ruzich, was parked in her car in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue just after 4:25 a.m. Monday when two men approached and opened fire. Family said she was on her way to work and was killed near her place of employment, Baltimore Food Store.

Ruzich and her stepson were parked in front of the store when security video showed a third vehicle pulling up behind them. Two suspects get out and walk between the cars, with one pulling put a gun and shooting at Ruzich.

The photos released by police show the gunmen side-by-side in hooded jogging suits. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Family and friends gathered outside the store Monday to honor her.

“She wasn’t even doing anything. They could have asked her for the car, she would have gave it to them,” Karla Ruzich, her daughter, said.

Ruzitch was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Family said she tried to drive away, but one of the suspects followed her and fired more shots.

A sign in front of the store calls the suspects cowards as family wants justice for her death.

“She didn’t deserve this and no one else does it just has to stop, it’s senseless,” her daughter said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com