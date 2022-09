CHICAGO — Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, after being Britain’s longest-serving monarch and the only sovereign most Britons have ever known.

The Queen made a visit to Chicago as the only stop in the U.S. on her Great Lakes tour in 1959.

After a busy day in Chicago, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II gestures during speech and offers toast during dinner given by Mayor Richard Daley at Hilton Hotel, July 7, 1959 in Chicago. The reception for the Queen was termed the greatest she has ever experienced outside Britain. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Queen Elizabeth II is relieved of bouquet of roses presented to her as she arrived to tour the city of Chicago during a pause in welcoming ceremonies, July 6, 1959. Wiley Buchanan, Jr., state department protocol chief, takes the bouquet as the Queen moves along toward handshaking duties and troop review. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Sidewalks in the business district are jammed with people as Queen Elizabeth II waves from her car in Chicago during a tour of the city, July 6, 1959. Her Majesty in car normally used for tours by the president sits with Gov. William Stratton of Illinois and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley as the procession goes south of State St., with British flags in decorations. Prince Phillip waves from second car, where he sits with Governor Stratton’s wife Shirley and and Mayor Daley’s wife Eleanor. (AP Photo/LO)

Elizabeth II, resplendent in a satin evening dress, fitted bodice, emerald and diamond tiara and matching earrings, necklace and bracelet, enters the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel in Chicago, July 6, 1959, for a banquet by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, left. It was the climax of appearances by the British monarch. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Pomp and circumstance and a flourish by Marine Corps band greet Queen Elizabeth II, July 6, 1959 at entrance to Chicago’s International Trade Fair. This was one of sites the Queen visited during all-day tour of city. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Gov. William G. Stratton of Illinois guides Elizabeth II, Queen of England, up steps to rostrum, July 6, 1959 as the British monarch was welcomed to a tour of Chicago. (AP Photo/Harry Hall)

While adults enjoy the scene, sons and daughter of Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago, left, move into position to have their picture made with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who seem willing enough, at reception for visiting royalty at Drake Hotel, July 6, 1959 in Chicago. (AP Photo/J.Walter Green)

Queen Elizabeth II, in a satin evening dress and emerald and diamond tiara, gestures as she awaits signals as to seating arrangements from Mayor Richard Daley in Chicago, July 6, 1959 at the mayor’s banquet. At right is Chicago’s first lady, Eleanor Daley. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Queen Elizabeth II hears her own voice while visiting the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, July 6, 1959. She spoke into the phone and immediately heard what she said. Maj. Lenox Lohr of the museum explains the process. Between Lohr and the Queen are Prince Philip and Canada’s Prime Minister John G. Diefenbaker. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of Britain, attired for a summery day, stands with Gov. William G. Stratton, right, as she arrives in Chicago for a tour of the city, July 6, 1959. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Mayor Richard Daley, left, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip view Chicago’s International Trade Fair, July 6, 1959. (AP Photo/Harry Hall)



Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges ovation from crowds lining business district of Chicago, July 6, 1959 during her visit to city. Illinois Gov. William G. Stratton is at right. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Queen Elizabeth II, in the rear seat of a car takes stock of her surroundings during a reception in Chicago, July 6, 1959. The motorcade is in the business district, of Chicago, or Loop, amid skyscrapers. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

The motorcade of Queen Elizabeth II with crowds lining the streets in the business district of Chicago, July 6, 1959. The Queen’s car is not visible in the photo.(AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.