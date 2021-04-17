PHOTOS: Protesters react to video of fatal shooting of teen boy

  • CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 16: Protesters march through Logan Square neighborhood during a rally on April 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally was held to protest the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police officer on March 29th. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Thousands gathered in Logan Square Friday night in response to the release of the video showing the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Protesters gathered west of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home near Kimball and Wrightwood avenues. Chicago police officers had the area around her home blocked off. Some demonstrators clashed with cops near Logan Square Park, but the event remained mostly peaceful.

FULL STORY: 2 arrested after thousands protest in Logan Square after video of Adam Toledo shooting released

