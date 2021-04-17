PHOTOS: Protesters react to video of fatal shooting of teen boy

CHICAGO — Thousands gathered in Logan Square Friday night in response to the release of the video showing the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Protesters gathered west of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home near Kimball and Wrightwood avenues. Chicago police officers had the area around her home blocked off. Some demonstrators clashed with cops near Logan Square Park, but the event remained mostly peaceful.

